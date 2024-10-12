During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Goldberg’s segment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at last weekend’s WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event in Atlanta, GA.

During the event, GUNTHER insulted Goldberg which led to the latter jumping the rail before being stopped by security.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the GUNTHER-Goldberg segment: “Everybody won in that segment. Everybody. To the end, everybody won. So it was really cool actually see Goldberg, to get the Goldberg chant in Atlanta, you know. And it’s right there in his backyard. So that’s the way it’s supposed to be. So I loved every bit of that segment.”

On GUNTHER taking a shot at Goldberg as a father: ‘You could say something about me, but don’t talk about my boy.’ It was one of those types of deals. He just got totally upset when he — and I could see that as a dad, you know. Because I can imagine, you know, somebody might say something about me, but then they say something about my kid, I might explode. I might lose it a little bit. That’s exactly what I saw with that segment, that scene. I was like, ‘Man, this is such great TV.’ And that’s what I’m looking for when I look at shows, when I look at a wrestling show — whatever kind of show it is, I’m looking to see if it’s some real, true drama. And they really brought some drama into that segment.”

On GUNTHER’s performance: “He was smooth, too. Very smooth. Yeah, he’s very smooth. I was like, ‘Man, GUNTHER got his stuff together, man.’ And I loved it. And right now, it seems like everybody’s firing on all cylinders right now. Everybody’s firing on — I’m talking about all the talent just doing such a great job.”