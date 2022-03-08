On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast the legendary Booker T spoke about WWE’s decision to induct the late Big Van Vader into their 2022 Hall of Fame class, and how important of an impact Vader had on his own career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Vader had an impact on him:

“He definitely was one of those guys that made an impact on me. Because it was before I ever got into wrestling, but I was watching NWA back in the day, and then I got the chance to see Vader come out. You know, he came from Japan, he had the big Mastodon helmet, the smoke would come out of it. It was definitely revolutionizing the business. Vader was always high on the list, one of the first big guys that would go out there and pull the moonsault off. So, Vader was definitely Hall Of Fame material.”

How Vader is one of the best big men in the business:

“Definitely high praise to Vader. Like you say, one of the best big men to ever do it. I’ve got to throw the Big Boss Man in there too though. Big Boss Man can move, as well as Mr. Hughes, Mr. Hughes could move.”

Comments on Vader’s passing:

“Vader, he passed away from heart complications. But let me tell you man, he fought man, he fought to the end. He actually said, ‘I can beat this,’ he was working in matches all the way up to the end. I think he had an angle going on with somebody. Will Ospreay, exactly. That’s what wrestlers do, to the end they push themselves. Definitely one of the all-time greats, Big Van Vader.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)