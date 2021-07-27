During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the futures of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and CM Punk.

Bryan has reportedly signed with the promotion with the belief that he’ll make his debut in September. Punk has been in talks with AEW with speculation that he’ll show up in AEW during the first week of September as those shows are in his hometown of Chicago. Neither Bryan nor AEW has publicly confirmed the signing.

During it, he talked about the comparison of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk going to AEW with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall jumping to WCW in 1996:

“The thing is, I don’t call CM Punk jumping ship. I’m not going to say that at all. But these two names, as big as they are, does it have that same feel like it’s cool, and one team just pulled something off? Heck yea. Yea, it feels like that because of course, Daniel Bryan, he created something. The Yes movement, that right there, there hasn’t been a movement created like that in WWE in many years where the fans participated like that. It had been many, many years since that happened. Daniel Bryan did that himself. That was organic from him. For him to do that in this era, not being the biggest guy in the locker room, but still can go out there and hold his own, a guy that worked much bigger than he actually is. I’ve always said that boy, D. Bryan is special. To have someone like him on your team is awesome. To be able to make a comeback from having a broken neck and still be able to go out there and do it the way he does, hey man, big, big pick up for AEW.”

