Booker T believes LA Knight has all the talent in the world, but says that doesn’t necessarily mean a WWE World Championship reign is in his future.

Knight is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore (see video below), Booker discussed Knight’s position in WWE and compared his situation to Curt Hennig, who never captured a WWE World Championship.

“What didn’t Perfect do right?” Booker asked.

Gilmore pointed to Scott Hall and Roddy Piper as two other major WWE stars who never became world champion. Booker responded by noting that not every top star is going to receive a run with the title.

“Did they win the title? That’s just the way it works. Everybody’s not going to be the champion. Everybody’s not going to have that,” Booker said.

“And that’s why I get caught up, you know, where we are in this world today where everybody wants a turn.”

Booker went on to explain that championships were never his primary motivation during his own career. Instead, his focus was on becoming the best performer possible and allowing everything else to follow.

“I always say, if they paid me a million dollars a year and I won no titles, I wouldn’t give a damn,” Booker said. “Because I would have taken that money and I would have invested it and invested it and invested it over this last 36 years.”

While Booker eventually became a world champion, he said reaching that level was never something he expected or dreamed about.

“So for me, being the champion, it’s been great, but I never thought I was going to win the World Heavyweight Championship. I never dreamed about winning the World Heavyweight Championship, but I always wanted to be the best wrestler in the locker room,” he continued.

“Which propelled me to that position, and then it happened for me.”

Booker later placed himself alongside wrestlers who never captured the WWE Championship specifically. Booker did, however, hold WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Rey Mysterio at The Great American Bash in 2006 during his King Booker run.

“LA Knight’s a hell of a talent, but just like you just mentioned all those great names who did not win the World Heavyweight Championship,” Booker said. “Hell, I didn’t win it. I mean, I never won the WWE title. So, I mean, I put myself in that same category, even though I won all the other ones.”