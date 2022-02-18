WWE has reportedly signed Rok-C.

We noted before that Rok-C was back working the most recent WWE Performance Center tryout, after impressing officials at the December camp. It was also noted then that WWE had offered her a contract. It was reported after the first tryout that there was a significant push within WWE to get Rok-C signed to a contract, and that push was from before her performance at the camp.

In an update, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this week and confirmed that WWE has signed his 20 year old student.

Booker talked about AEW signing A.Q.A (fka WWE’s Zayda Ramier), and then confirmed that WWE has signed Rok-C.

“One of my girls just debuted on AEW Dynamite with Jade Cargill, her name’s AQA. They just signed her to a contract, it’s really, really cool,” Booker T said. “One of my girls, Rok-C, WWE just signed her. She was my youngest champion in Reality of Wrestling. Started with me in fantasy camp. She was 13 years old — her dream was to be the Reality of Wrestling Champion. You know, I got guys out there floating around all over the world right now. That’s my passion — literally that’s my passion, just working with young guys from an in-ring perspective, from a mental perspective, from just a life perspective. I don’t know why, but it gives me purpose.”

Real name Carla Gonzalez, Rok-C began training in the ring at age 13, then at the age of 16 she moved on to Booker’s Reality of Wrestling school and promotion, where she is a one-time ROW Diamonds Division Champion. She made her pro debut in December 2018, and was trained by Booker, Daga, Gino Medina, Johnny Angel and George Benavides.

Rok-C became the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion back in September by defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever champion. She made eight successful title defenses before dropping the strap to AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo in a “Winner Takes All” match on Impact Wrestling last month. Rok-C then made her MLW debut at the recent Blood & Thunder tapings on January 21, going up against Miranda Gordy.

Rok-C will likely report to the WWE Performance Center in the camp that begins in a few weeks.



