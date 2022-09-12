WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about the backstage turmoil going on in AEW, and what the former five-time world champion thinks AEW President Tony Khan did well and could have done better. Booker also gives some insight on his time in TNA and how he had to work with a bunch of younger guys. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How CM Punk is dealing with a lot of young guys who made it to the top their own way:

“Well, I think somebody got to be the adult in the room. I think in the CM Punk situation, he’s dealing with a lot of young guys. Young guys who have pretty much wrote their own ticket, did it their way, and sometimes you got to go down to their level in order for them to come up to your level. You got to explain what your motive operandi is.”

Thinks Tony Khan should have shut down the press conference once it started to get out of hand:

“I feel like Tony Khan, he had to step up and do something, especially after that press conference. Press conference perhaps should have been shut down. Someone should have maybe intervened and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to stop all questions right now,’ because you could see exactly where that thing was going.”

Credits Khan for suspending everyone and letting the situation cool off:

“I do think Tony Khan has done the right thing as far as saying, ‘Hey, I run this and until we can actually sort this thing out, you go home, you go home and then if we can figure it out, we’ll figure it out, but right now we got a show to do.”

