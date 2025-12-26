As wrestling analysis becomes increasingly driven by podcasts and social media, retired stars now have louder voices than ever when it comes to evaluating today’s product. However, one Hall of Famer believes that influence should come with restraint.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made it clear that he feels many legends have crossed a line by publicly criticizing the current generation. While Booker himself regularly discusses wrestling, he drew a distinction between analysis and undermining younger talent.

The topic arose while addressing comments made by Goldberg regarding Asuka surpassing his historic undefeated streak. Booker acknowledged his friendship with Goldberg but did not hesitate to disagree with the sentiment. In his view, accomplishments from past eras should not be used as benchmarks to diminish what modern performers are achieving.

Booker broadened the conversation by pointing to similar remarks from Mark Henry, another peer he respects but feels missed the mark. He specifically cited Henry’s criticism of All Elite Wrestling for renaming the “World’s Strongest Slam” when adapting it for Will Hobbs. To Booker, that kind of complaint comes off as unnecessary and self-centered, especially when the originator is no longer active in the ring.

From Booker’s perspective, wrestling must be allowed to evolve without constant comparison to the past. He argued that legends already had their moment to define the industry, and that tearing down the present, whether for nostalgia or attention, does nothing to help wrestling grow. Instead, he believes veterans should support, mentor, or step aside, rather than publicly questioning the creativity and success of those currently carrying the business forward.