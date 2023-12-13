Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about when Vince Russo moved from being the head WWE writer to becoming the head of creative in WCW.

“When he came to WCW, he did something that’s — he broke the cardinal rule,” Booker T said. “And that is, [he] came in as a writer, and the next thing you know, he put himself on the show as a talent. Not just put himself on the show as a talent, but he wins the [WCW] World Heavyweight Championship … Everything that Vince Russo talks about, it’s kind of hypocritical. It’s kind of hypocritical … He’s gotten so much from this business as far as him still being able to make money off it, and then when he was in it, he implemented himself right into the main stories of the business. I just don’t get someone like that.”

