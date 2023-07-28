Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, including what it’s like to tour the WWE headquarters, a recent AEW rumor involving Bret Hart, and more. Here are the highlights.

On not getting the traditional WWE Headquarters meeting:

“Well, I wasn’t like a lot of guys, uh, when I first came into WWE. I never did; I didn’t go to the office. I went right to work. I showed straight up at Madison Square Garden. My contract got done over the phone. Yeah, I’m sure it did. I wasn’t one of those guys who did the formal meeting or anything. I’ve gone to Titan Tower, in all of the years I’ve been with the company, probably four times. They got a brand new one now where it is like a big, you know, mega building. It’s one of the biggest things in Connecticut. But the old building, it was a, it was a huge building, and it had four or five stories going up, but I didn’t realize it had four or five stories going down as well. Yeah, it was wicked. Um, full workout room in there and everything, you know, it was crazy. It was awesome. Yeah, it’s hard like the, like the most beautiful office, you know, in there. Yeah. Beautiful. Yeah. Unbelievable.”

On a claim that Bret Hart pitched to be a manager in AEW and was turned down:

“You know, as much as I love Brett Hart, and I don’t want, you know, people to end up taking this the wrong way and putting it out there the wrong way or anything like that. But it’s the reason why I’m the oldest guy on my crew. Because I got a bunch of young guys, a bunch of young talent, bunch of young thinkers, and, you know, I try to use, you know, what I brought to the game from back in the day, and I try to use guys like yourself, guys like Kevin, to, you know, fill me in on what’s, you know, pop culture, what’s going on today. The young people might, you know, wanna see, you know, so for me, I’m not looking to bring in someone who looked at wrestling from the way it was done in the past. That’s just me.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.