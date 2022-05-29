Booker T discussed WWE unifying the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

WWE did this last week on SmackDown when SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos beat Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to unify them. Booker isn’t a fan of this.

“I like having at least two tag team belts, one Smackdown, one Raw. You may not understand what that does to the body of guys trying to do that, but they’re going to have to defend those championships on the house shows, European tours, Monday night, Friday night, and put those guys in position where they got to work all week long.”

“I’m thinking about protecting myself and making sure I can have a minute with my family. To have to defend the Tag Team Championship all the time, those guys aren’t going to have no time at home,” he said.

“I’m going to tell you that right now. They’re going to have about one day at home to prepare and one day to get ready to get back on the road.”