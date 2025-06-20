Who has more world tag-team title reigns under their belt: Booker T or Bubba Ray Dudley?

The obvious answer is Bubba Ray Dudley, as the former Dudley Boyz member has held gold multiple times in WWE, ECW, WCW, TNA, NWA and even the IWGP Tag-Team titles.

However if you ask Booker T, many of those reigns shouldn’t count as “world” tag-team titles.

Particularly the “regional” titles he won eight times in ECW.

A fired-up Booker T spoke with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely for an in-depth interview this week to promote the debut of season two of WWE LFG on A&E this Sunday night, a show he and Bubba Ray are both part of for the second season in a row.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator explained why he doesn’t count many of Bubba Ray’s former tag-team title reigns as “world” tag-team title reigns.

“Always beef with Bubba,” he said. “I just have to keep Bubba straight. Him and his championship reigns. He’s buffered his championship reigns for many years.”

Booker continued, “I didn’t want to say anything. I never wanted to say anything about the ECW Tag Team Championships. Those eight tag team championships. You can’t count those. Those are regional. They’re regional, man. For me, I’m just all about telling the truth. Booker ‘Straight Down The Middle’ T. That’s what they call. I’m all about the truth.”

