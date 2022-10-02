Booker T discussed Raven going into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Raven was one of the top names featured during the NWA TNA years, and he’s a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and 2-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view will air live on October 7.

“I’m happy for Raven. I thought that stuff was groundbreaking. I thought what Raven was doing back then was totally next level stuff. As far as checking off all those boxes, Raven checked off all the boxes. Man, he was really good. I thought Raven was one of the best.”

