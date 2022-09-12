Booker T discussed Braun Strowman’s WWE return during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Strowman made his return during WWE Raw this week as he interrupted a #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way Match that saw Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford).

“People aren’t so happy about the way Braun Strowman came back. There are mixed emotions as far as the way he came back and squashed Alpha Academy. I look at bringing someone like Braun back, you’ve gotta bring him back with some impact and you’ve got to wonder how you are going to do it. Should you do it in a match? Should you do it in a promo? That’s here nor there. There again, I’m not looking to book the show, I’m just glad to see Braun back in action, back where he’s supposed to be.”

“A person like Braun Strowman being 6′ 5″+, 300+ pounds, he can thrive in WWE.”