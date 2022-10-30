Booker T discussed CM Punk potentially going back to WWE during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

It looks like CM Punk is on his way out of AEW, as the promotion is reportedly in talks with the former World Champion about buying out his contract, with the only hang-up being the non-compete period. There has been speculation about Punk potentially returning to WWE should AEW buy out his contract.

“There’s always a chance, you know, but, I don’t think it’s a big chance or anything like that, that we see CM Punk back in WWE. I don’t think CM Punk wants to go back to WWE. I mean, CM Punk has made it perfectly clear ever since he showed up in AEW what he feels and what he thinks about WWE and everything in it. I don’t think that feeling is going to change or anything like that. We see the turmoil in AEW right now and all of it surrounds CM Punk, every bit of it. People can say, Hangman Page started it, this, that, whatnot, and the other, but you know, that’s like little kids, you know what I mean? Well, he hit me. Well, you hit me first. One of those types of things. I think we’re past that. So, from a business standpoint, no, I don’t see CM Punk back in WWE. That’s just my opinion. I could be wrong, but I don’t see that.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription