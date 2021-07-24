On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the rumors of CM Punk making his pro-wrestling return and joining All Elite Wrestling. Hear Booker’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

His thoughts on CM Punk signing with AEW:

“My thing is this, out of sight, out of mind. CM Punk has been out of the game for a minute…..I’m not hating or anything like that, but my thing is this. Even as great a physique as I have right now at 56, when I got into my 40s, mid-40s, even though I looked good, I had a phobia about taking my shirt off in the locker room with the young guys. I had a subconscious thing that I was working with there and thinking maybe my time has passed me by, maybe it’s time for me to start doing something else, as well as, man, am I losing a step. I started questioning myself when I got to a certain age. That’s where I’m coming from with the CM Punk thing. Can he go out there and still do it? Yes, but has the game changed tremendously in the last seven years? Yes, I think so.”

Says the promotion that wants Punk the most is the place he needs to go:

“I think the best place for CM Punk is the place that wants him. The place that wants him the most. I’m serious, that’s the way I look at that thing right there. CM Punk has been away from the WWE for quite some time. He didn’t leave on the greatest of terms or anything like that. Will he be welcomed back if he were to come back? I’m sure, but is AEW a softer landing spot, maybe something new and a fresh start? Perhaps yeah. I think the place that wants him the most is the place where CM Punk needs to be. I don’t care if it’s New Japan, AEW, or WWE.”

Whether the news of Daniel Bryan signing with AEW helped influence Punk’s decision:

“Me personally, I can’t say yes or no because I don’t know how good of friends those guys were. I know CM Punk, when he left the business, he cut ties with pretty much everybody. I can tell you this, no one’s decision has ever influenced me to do anything in the business. I think Punk will gel with more people in AEW these days than he would in WWE. I think the roster in WWE is totally different other than a few guys like Roman [Reigns], Seth [Rollins], [Rey] Mysterio. But I don’t know how well he got along with those guys.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)