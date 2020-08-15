Booker T Discusses His Reality Of Wrestling Drive-In Event: “We Put On An Awesome Show”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about the recent drive-in Reality of Wrestling event he held in Texas on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Highlights can be found below.

Says the show was awesome and how cool the aesthetic was:

We put on an awesome, awesome show, drive-in style. It was one of those deals man where we had the show right there in front of the Booker T World Champ arena. Just a backdrop was even cool from an aesthetics perspective and the guys they went out and their job.

Thanks the fans for showing their support and how he hopes to do it again:

You guys get game ball for coming out there and making those young guys, those young girls feel special by literally waiting in the hot sun.. I appreciate everybody for social distancing. Everybody had their masks on,” he added. He also makes note that this won’t be their last go-around at the experience. If it goes off well, we’ll be back next month again doing it again. And if we have to do all the way until things get right, Reality of Wrestling, like it has been for the last seven years not missing a show on a weekly basis, being promoted on YouTube or FITE TV we are back and we are going to continue right where we left off. The Reality of Wrestling reboot is real and there again, I want to thank everybody for making it possible.

Listen to his full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)