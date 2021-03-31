During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on his upcoming A&E documentary.

WWE has teamed up with A&E for two new programs – “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” and “Biography.” “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and Ultimate Warrior will be featured on Biography.

“I’m looking forward to letting the world see what Booker T was like as a youngster and where he came from. The foundation I was built on, it was real, being on the streets and seeing it live up close and personal. You’re talking about the bright lights of these big arenas when it’s filled with 50,000 people and people are going crazy. Bright lights for me was on the streets of The Waterfront back in the day and watching everything go on. It was literally like a fiesta, like a Mardi Gras, every weekend from a perspective. I understand what life is really, truly all about being able to see it up close and personal the way I did. That’s what the documentary talks about. It definitely doesn’t glamorize what I went through or anything like that, but it definitely shows, as far as, you can see the bottom of the bottom and you can rise above it. You can make it up out of there. That’s what my story, I think, entails more than anything and that’s the story that I was afraid of getting clouded a little bit just because of the way I did come up, one can think one is glamorizing that, but no, that’s not it at all.”

