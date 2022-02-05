WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about the Kofi Kingston botch from last weekend’s Royal Rumble on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Check out what the former five-time world champion had to say on the subject below.

Thinks Kofi really hurt himself on the spot:

“The Kofi Kingston moment, let me tell you right now, that looked like it hurt like hell. I ain’t lying, man. That looked like he crushed his sternum. Even though I know that barrier there has some padding, under that padding is something hard, okay? It’s just not a big foam pad. When he hit it, it was like putting on the brakes.”

Says Kofi sold it like it hurt like hell:

“I said, ‘ow, that looked like that hurt.’ It looked like, just from his reaction, that it hurt. Coming off the top rope, I mean, that was a crazy bump. But those are the moments right there. Just think about all the ones he was successful on, and then the ones that he missed. No one remembers the ones he was successful on, they’re going to remember this one. Because they didn’t get that moment, that euphoria.”

Thinks Kofi could land that spot easily, it just wasn’t his night:

“I’ll tell you, time waits for no man. That’s true, father time is a monster. Look, if Kofi tried that again right after, he probably could have pulled it off. It’s just one of those things, man. It’s a hit-or-miss type of deal, and that night, it just wasn’t meant for Kofi to pull off. I’m not going to say it was his age or anything like that. I’m not going to say Kofi has lost a step or anything like that because Kofi is still doing it at a very high level. But, that’s why they call it high-risk — anything can happen.”

