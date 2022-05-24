On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former-five time world champion Booker T spoke about fellow Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and Henry’s recent criticism of Corey Graves for his call on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says AEW has made Henry forget how the wrestling business works:

“Now it seems like going to AEW just makes you forget about how the business actually really works. I’m 100% sure Mark Henry knows that what comes out of Corey Graves’ mouth is something that he was told to actually say, normally 9 times out of 10, especially when it’s something to that magnitude. I wouldn’t imagine that’s his (Graves) personal opinion.”

Says he can’t give his full opinion since he doesn’t have all the information:

“I don’t think he would have an opinion just like he said on his show about this. He said, ‘I really can’t speak on it because I really don’t have enough information.’ But on the show, he’s there to do a job.”

Thinks Henry made those comments to get the internet buzzing:

“I’m almost sure Mark knows that Corey Graves was doing his job, so that’s what’s really, really shocking about that. Mark knows better than that. I’m a friend of Mark. Mark knows that. I don’t know if it was just to get the internet buzzing or anything like that. Mark knows better than that, and to hear that, it’s shocking more than anything.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)