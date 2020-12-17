Booker T spoke about a wide range of topics during his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the possibility of WWE building towards a Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg match. Here is what he had to say:

I’m down for anything if it’s done right. Bill Goldberg is one of those guys like Mike Tyson right now. He is a guy who has been around for a long time, past his prime, but if he jumped in there right now with Roman Reigns, I would expect Roman Reigns to go out there and humble him. That’s the way it should go if he actually wanted to take that route. Am I knocking him or anything? No. I’m talking from a promoter’s perspective and from a promoter’s perspective only. Could it be something special?

Yes, because what we have right there are two grown a*s men. That right there, just the marquee with Roman on one side and Goldberg on the other, it is going to sell. People will want to see it. Spear vs spear. We got something here. Me personally, I’m all about passing the torch. Roman Reigns right now has that believability. Roman Reigns is the most believable guy in the business right now. When you watch Roman, Roman is a throwback to what guys were back in the day.