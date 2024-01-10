Booker T gives his thoughts on Roxanne Perez.

Booker spoke about the former NXT Women’s Champion during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he also commented on Perez returning to wrestle for his Reality Of Wrestling promotion in Texas. He states that he is super proud of everything that Perez has accomplished under his tutelage.

I’m like a proud dad to be honest because I’m still in her head, still in her ear at NXT every week. Every time she’s got a match, I’m watching, critiquing it, trying to see exactly what she’s doing well, what perhaps she needs to work on. I’m always trying to make sure I’m that third, fourth, fifth eye, you know what I mean, and try to make sure…I really got a lot invested in Roxanne making it all the way through this thing and becoming a Hall of Famer one day. I really see her as something special. We don’t just call her The Prodigy to be throwing around another phase, another term or anything like that. But no, I’m loving being able to a part of her career, as well as to see her come back and pay it forward.

