Booker T did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Queen Sharmell’s induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame:

“Sharmell deserves this,” Huffman says. “She put in so much work to be a success. For her to get this kind of recognition, the ultimate recognition from the business, it means a lot to her, and it means a lot to me. “There’s no King Booker without Queen Sharmell. That run never, ever happens without Sharmell. It was all built around her. And that’s the mother of my kids, my partner in life and my soulmate. She’s going to get her props at the Hall of Fame.”

