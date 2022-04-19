Booker T discussed AEW Rampage ratings declining this week during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Rampage drew 482,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic in the 7 pm ET time slot, down from last week’s show that did 600,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 10 pm ET time slot.

It featured Adam Cole challenging “Hangman” Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

“I don’t think you could put all the weight on him (Adam Page) or anything like that just because it’s a show. They do a whole lot. They put a whole lot on that show. They stack that show. So I just can’t look at it being you know, guys in the main event, you know, as we used to say, ‘Thanks for the house, brother.’ I think it’s a little bit different for those guys.”

“Basketball might have been going on. Of course, Friday Night SmackDown was going on. A lot of stuff is going on Friday night to compete with. But there again, it does reflect on AEW not drawing 500,000 viewers to watch the show on a Friday night. That says a whole lot.”

“It’s hard for me to speak to it as far as numbers go, because I really don’t know how much they’re spending for the shows. I don’t know what their advertising dollars are or anything like that. I don’t think the network is jumping for joy or having parties about having less than 500,00 people. I think there has to be some kind of concern about that. But then again, they’re a young company. The question is, do they think that they would have been a lot further in numbers three years in now or not? If I was to talk to someone in that company, I think that they would have thought that they would have been a lot further along as far as numbers go with that company at this point in time, so I don’t know. Just think about this for a second. That same television station back in the 90s when WCW was on it and people watched it. Sure the numbers were much, much higher than what they are right now. So you gotta wonder what the station is wondering right now more than anything.”