Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the risks of getting into the wrestling business.

“You could be on top of the world one day, you know, just say, for instance, a Mr. Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy was on top of the wrestling world, you know, came in as Mr. McMahon’s son. You couldn’t get a better spot than that, and then the next thing you know, boom, something happens, and it’s all over… You could get injured, and boom, it’s all over, just like that.” “When you go to work, you got a certain specific job, and you do that certain specific job no matter what it may be. With wrestling, I always say you do what you do well, and that and that only. If you do that, you’re gonna have less risk of going out there and making a big mistake.”

