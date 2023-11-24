Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Randy Orton’s WWE return at Survivor Series, where he will be working the Men’s WarGames match after being sidelined with back fusion surgery.

On Randy Orton’s WWE return:

“Randy was going through a lot, man, with that injury on his back and stuff like that. You wonder if you’re going to ever come back. They say once you touch the back, man, this, you know, surgery after surgery after surgery. But to see Randy make his return it’s definitely going to be awesome. I know he had to be worried about it because I know every time I was sitting at home with an injury, I was always wondering, man, ‘am I going to be able to get back?’ Like the one time, I hurt my neck and with Mike Awesome. And I laid in the bed for, you know, like a month and then hurt my back and Australia and I couldn’t even walk for a month and I was so depressed, man. I was like, ‘Man, it’s over.’ I was laughing the whole time. That’s how depressed I was, like, ‘It’s over. It’s so it’s going to end.’ and I got myself back on track, and I got a chance to get back out there. So I’m sure, man, he’s chomping at the bit and can’t wait to just taste the mat just one more time, you know what I mean? Because it’s definitely hard being away from it.”

On the version of Orton that fans will see back:

“Well, I think Randy is going to be the same Randy that we’ve seen for the last couple of years because Randy put himself in a position where you don’t come to see Randy and do his moves other than the RKO. All you want to do is come to see Randy Orton. Make that walk and do his pose. You know, he’s going to get in the ring and perform. But Randy’s performance has always been that of a worker. He’s never been one of these guys that’s been an acrobat or anything like that. He’s definitely one of the guys that want to fly over the top rope or through the middle rope, or that’s not his game. Randy’s in the middle of that square circle type of guy, just like me. I don’t know if Randy ever won any championships outside of being there in the middle of that squared circle. No gimmick matches or anything like that, such as myself. You know, I’ve never been one of the guys that, you know, won by gimmick. It’s always been by performing in the middle of a squared circle. And I think Randy is that same type of guy.”

