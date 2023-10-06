Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about tribalism in wrestling and that being on display in recent weeks with Jade Cargill leaving AEW for WWE and Adam Copeland leaving WWE for AEW.

“It’s not something that I agree with, of course, but it’s something that’s been around forever. I mean, it was the same way back when WCW was going against WWF back in the day. It was like that when the WCW wrestlers finally got a chance to go wrestle on WWE television. WWE, whatever you want, however you want to say it. it was WWF back then when I first got there, and those fans were rabid WWE fans. They didn’t care anything about WCW or WCW wrestlers. I had to earn my respect. I think with the WWF fans and WWE fans, I had to earn my respect with those guys. They didn’t just accept me when I first came there. They didn’t. I could feel it. I know they, I know they didn’t accept me as one of them, as one of the WWF guys. So. So it’s all we just didn’t have the Internet and it just wasn’t as prevalent and people weren’t as outspoken. We didn’t hear the comments as much just because we didn’t have them. Social media, but it’s always been out there. This is something that’s not new to me, the fans now. It’s just gotten to a point where they can organize a whole lot better. You know, just by the click of a button, it wasn’t like that back in the day. They had to work a little bit harder. So we didn’t get it as much. But it’s always been this way.”

