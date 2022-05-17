On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T gave his thoughts on Tammy Sytch, how her legacy has been tarnished, and whether he thinks she should be removed from the Hall of Fame due to her issues with the law. Highlights can be found below.

Feels sorry for Tammy Sytch’s legacy:

“Being in jail for a substantial amount of time, I don’t wish that on nobody, I just don’t. If you murdered somebody and you deserve it, and you go there, okay, so be it. Do I wish that on you? No. That’s what I am talking about. I don’t say we shy away from the punishment or anything like that for her. Whatever she’s gonna get, she’s gonna get. I just feel sorry for the legacy, what she did for the business; she did a lot. Then that fall from grace, it’s gotta be hard.”

On what Bill DeMott said about Tammy Sytch:

“I can’t even state how hard it’s got to be for Bill DeMott, okay? I am sure that’s something he wakes up with every day for the rest of his life. That’s something he’s going to have to wake up with. I can’t even go there, and him having his feelings and views on what should happen, I get it, I understand it. I’m not going to sit here, as I say, and downplay his feelings or anything like that.”

Whether he thinks Sytch should be removed from the Hall of Fame:

“As far as Tammy being removed from the Hall Of Fame, that’s going to be one for debate. For me, I am not looking for reasons to remove somebody from the WWE Hall Of Fame. That’s just me, personally. I don’t think removing her from the WWE Hall Of Fame is going to hurt or help her in any way. Me personally, I don’t even know what would be the meaning of it, honestly. What’s going on in her life right now, people can say what they want to say about it but I do know alcoholism is something very, very difficult to kick.”

