Booker T discussed WWE’s alleged contract tampering with AEW talent during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

AEW’s legal team sent a warning to WWE’s Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H regarding this issue.

“As far as the contract tampering thing, I don’t know how deep that is, but I can see a little bird going out and saying, ‘Hey man, if you guys aren’t happy over there, there’s always going to be room over here for you.’ The reason I say that is because every time my contract was coming up in WCW, even way back then, a little bird would always fly over and say, ‘Hey man, if you ever want to come over there, there’s going to be a spot there for you.’ Is that contract tampering? I don’t know. I would imagine there would have to be a little bit more than that to be contract tampering.”

Booker T also noted he doesn’t believe WWE would ever work with AEW:

“As far as Tony Khan being optimistic about them being able to work together, maybe that was just wishful thinking. I just do not think a company like AEW, what they stand for and what they do, is going to mesh with what WWE and what they’re trying to do. Those are two different shows, two totally different planets, and I just don’t think those planets are going to merge together. I just don’t see it.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription