Booker T spoke on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast about a wide range of topics.

Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett ended up being released by WWE. During it, he commented on Strowman’s release and the reports about his contract played a factor in the decision.

“It definitely made me go, ‘Wow, Braun Strowman’. Then I started looking at it from a business perspective. If it’s true, the rumors out there are saying Braun Strowman had a huge contract and he’s making a lot of money. If they’re doing budget cuts, that’s the one thing you’re going to be thinking about. Who do we really need? Who’s the guy that we really need here to keep this thing running. Take nothing away from Braun Strowman. He was an enigma. He was a guy that was somewhat of a throwback to the guys that did it once before him. Looking at Braun Strowman, even being the enigma that he was, it was hard to match Braun Strowman up with more than two or three guys on the roster. I can be wrong.

There again, he was like a throwback to the way the wrestler was back in the day. The thing is, nothing against him as a wrestler or anything, but just think about it. In Japan back in the day, it was the battle of the giants, the Stan Hansens of the world. The Big Van Vaders of the world. If you look at the layout of Japan now, it’s totally different. The wrestlers are totally different. The way they wrestle now is totally different. That’s the only thing that I’m saying about that right there. Don’t think I’m trying to throw any shade or anything like that. There again, you look at the guys, and you say, ‘Who are the guys that we’re really going to need right now to fuel this thing to take us to the next level and take us to where we want to be.’ Is Braun Strowman one of the guys? Obviously they didn’t think he was one of the guys, or it could have been something underlying that I don’t even know about as far as contract dispute, maybe thinking the grass is greener on the other side, maybe it’s time for me to get up out of here. Maybe it’s one of those types of things. I’m always thinking about a guy like Braun Strowman when he comes around, ‘Man, this is the guy that’s going to replace Kane for the next 20 years. This is the guy that’s going to replace The Undertaker for the next 20 years.’ Think about it. Those days are over. Those days are well behind us. They’re long gone and they will never, ever, come back.”