Booker T discussed how much he has enjoyed watching Bray Wyatt’s character develop, especially the more recent version that was more true to life, on the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc).
Here is what the WWE Hall Of Famer had to say:
“Bray Wyatt came back and he cut a promo, and he cut a promo as his real self … But I think Bray Wyatt being more real is the direction that I think that character may take and I think it’s the character that I would want to see because I feel like I could do so much more with that character. That’s going to need to evolve into something that we can all look at it and say, ‘Yeah, I can buy that. I can believe that. Yeah, okay, I get it.’ And if we don’t get to that point right there, it’s going to be something that –- just like the Bray Wyatt before –- it was hard to work with.“