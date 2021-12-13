Booker T made an appearance on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast and during it, he noted that he has no desire to wrestle again.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t wrestled since February 2020. Here is what he had to say:

“Yeah, forget about it. I stay in this kind of shape because I stay away from the wrestling ring. Even when I do the [WWE] Kickoff show, right? You will not find me within 50 yards of the wrestling ring. I haven’t been in a WWE wrestling ring since 2014 and I got a phobia about getting back in the ring. That was a great life for me, but I don’t have any itch to scratch anymore man. Life was good then but I’m embracing where I’m at right now in life, being a boss, you know what I mean? And taking charge and trying to create, you know, memories and moments for the next generation but you know man, we had our time in the sun man. We had our time. It’s no reason to try to go back and rehash greatness and touch that. No reason.”

