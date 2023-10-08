Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about why he doesn’t watch AEW programming.

“I know a lot of people go ‘Well Booker, he doesn’t even watch’ and that’s true I don’t even watch, I don’t watch AEW. I don’t have a I don’t have a whole lot of time to just be sitting around watching wrestling shows. But I do try to keep up with it. And as far as who the players are, I don’t care about that. I don’t care about the guys that are just on the card, but the players. I try to keep up with the players and right now Edge is definitely one of the players. Christian is definitely one of the players. So yeah, yeah. I’m gonna keep up with what those guys are doing.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.