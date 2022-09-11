Booker T discussed his hope that Vince McMahon doesn’t return to WWE during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him.

“You know what, I hope not [whether Vince McMahon should return]. I’m not saying it in a bad way or anything like that. I just wish the best for Vince McMahon and hopefully, he can enjoy the fruits of the labor. Enjoy life for a moment. Just take a seat back and enjoy like. Take a vacation. That’s something that I know Vince, throughout my time being around him, that was not on his agenda.”

H/T to Sportskeedafor the transcription