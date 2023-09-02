Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about why he likes Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura build ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Title match at tonight’s Payback PLE. Booker T likes Nakamura recently laying out Rollins on Raw to show he’s a threat to Rollins’ title.

“You know what? To leave the champ lying. That’s the way wrestling’s always been. I mean, I’m going to tell you that story never gets old. Fans buy into it every single time. You know, wanting to see the Babyface come back, get that sympathy for that moment, that Babyface is never getting too big to where he can’t get sympathy. That’s the thing right there. And that, for me, has always been the Hogan rule. I call it that. They made that up or anything. It’s not something in the business. It’s just one of my things. I call the Hogan rule because of Hogan. Still, he was always the guy who got more sympathy than anybody that he would ever work for because he would make himself vulnerable enough to where the fans would cheer for him to the point where he would always make that comeback. And Big Boot. That’s why Hogan lasted so long, being that vulnerable guy. And that’s why I like the Seth Rollins thing, leaving the champ. Hey, it’s beautiful work, man. Suspend my disbelief momentarily and go out there and give me something special.”

