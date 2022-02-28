Booker T explained during his Hall of Fame podcast why he felt some nerves about getting in the ring with Kurt Angle in 2001.

“I remember working with Kurt (Angle) and I was so nervous about working with Kurt Angle because I knew that this may be the one guy that blow me up. I said, ‘I’m going to go out and match him blow for blow, move for move, point for point,’ just to show him how good I am, as well as (show him) he can’t leave me in the dust.” “And I was so nervous about working with Kurt Angle just because that right there alone, you got to be there at the top of your game with somebody like Kurt Angle.”

The last time they worked together was in 2008 when both men were a part of TNA.

