Booker T discussed WWE unifying championships as of late during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

WWE did this with the WWE & Universal Titles as well as the Raw & SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

“I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows. It might make things a lot stronger because you’re going to have a full roster of, just say, for instance, all your top-tier talent going to be on that show and they’re all going to be vying for one thing. That could make things a whole lot more compelling, yeah, it could. Is that something that should happen? Perhaps yeah, perhaps that’s something that should happen and I agree with that.“