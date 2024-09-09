Could Oba Femi become the next Bill Goldberg for WWE?

Booker T thinks so.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator sung the praises for the reigning WWE NXT North American Champion during the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

“We haven’t seen a guy [like this] come along since Bill Goldberg, that’s the comparison I make with Oba Femi,” Booker T said. “Oba Femi is doing it differently of course, he’s getting some in-ring time, he’s learning how to work. He’s gonna know how to work once he gets to the main roster and work guys like GUNTHER and guys like [Randy] Orton.”

He continued, “Certain guys when you get to the main roster, you gonna have to know how to work. That’s the experience that I think he’s getting opposed to what Goldberg did. I take nothing away from Goldberg, he had a hell of a career, but this guy is doing it to where he’s going to be able to go out there and perform at a very high level and really bring fans into the ring from a totally different perspective than Goldberg did. I mention how Oba Femi could work in the 70s, the 80s, the 90s, the 2000s, he’s just that type of talent. He’s a generational talent. He’s picked up the small things. He knows exactly about the little things and how to maximize every second, turning those seconds into minutes. He’s definitely one of a kind.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Hall Of Fame” podcast with Booker T at Spotify.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)