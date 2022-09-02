Booker T discussed Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

The former WWE Champion said he doesn’t think Roman Reigns should lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Drew McIntyre at the event.

“It can happen in Cardiff. I mean, what a story it would be for Drew McIntyre to do it in his own backyard. That would be awesome. I just think right now Roman Reigns is on another level. He’s doing some really, really, really good work. I don’t think it’s time for Roman to take a step back and have to rebuild all over again. I think Roman is the strongest character we have on the roster right now.”

