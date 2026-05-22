Trick Williams is clearly on the rise to the top in WWE, however Booker T wants him to be careful along the way.

During an appearance on the No Contest Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator spoke about the rise of Trick Williams in WWE, comparing it to Roman Reigns’ rise to the top in the company years ago, and how he needs to be careful.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how he is in a pivotal moment and he cannot get complacent with the hype surrounding him: “Trick’s in that position now where he’s got to fly. He’s got to really, really fly. I hope he listens to this because I shoot straight. This is the most pivotal time for a young wrestler like Trick Williams. He cannot get complacent. He cannot start believing the hype. This is the time where he’s got to do more than he ever imagined to put himself into position to be that guy.”

On being in a similar position to Roman Reigns early in his WWE main roster push to the top: “That guy, such as a Roman Reigns, a guy who over these last 10 years, nobody has had a bad match with Roman Reigns because Roman is a hell of a general. He’s going to go out there and he’s going to take you through that match and he’s going to take you to something so compelling at the end of the night. No matter how many people did not like Roman Reigns, they’re going to be saying, ‘Damn, he’s good.’ That’s where I need someone like Trick to really be honestly thinking about, focusing on being that guy. That guy that every guy in the locker room looks at him a certain way and they know it when he walks in the room.”