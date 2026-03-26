The WWE and WWE NXT Universes appreciate Booker T.

And two weeks ago on WWE NXT on The CW Network in his hometown of Houston, Texas, they showed that appreciation for the world to see.

During a recent installment of his Hall Of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator got emotional while reflecting on the memorable night in his career.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive.

On his appreciation night on NXT: “That was a shoot. Because I told Vic, I was like, ‘Come on dog, you could have told me that.’ But they wanted to surprise me as well on that side. And they got a real reaction from it at the same time. So it was really, really cool that they wanted to do something like that for me.”

On keeping his composure: “I’m just glad to have been here to see it more than anything. It’s crazy, in those moments you wonder how you gonna act. Because it’s wrestling, it’s wrestling. And for me, moments like that are just real moments. So for me, it was hard to hold back tears. So you may think it was for television, but I actually was choked up a little bit about the whole situation. And I’m seeing — like I say, everybody that came out, all the fans that came out to see me. Which was like, so awesome. And then the day after people talking about Booker T Appreciation Day on social media, how cool it was. It was special. It really was special.”