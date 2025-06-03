Booker T is a realest.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, the former World Champion addressed the WWE departures of R-Truth, Carlito and Valhalla.

“I did not see the thing with R-Truth coming,” Booker admitted. “Especially, you know, just coming off the match with John Cena. But this business, it’s fluid. Very, very fluid. Anything could happen at any time.”

He continued, “Am I worried about R-Truth? No, I’m not (he smiled). R-Truth is a guy that still got a lot left in the tank. A lot of endeavors. It’s so much work out there for a guy like R-Truth so, paying his bills is the last thing I’m thinking about.”

While further touching on the hot button topic, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the all-time success R-Truth had in the company, noting he started with WWE in 1999 and outside of a stint in TNA Wrestling, remained part of the family from generation to generation.

“So, I know it’s a lot of people out there right now that are shocked, outpouring support as far as coming out for R-Truth,” he continued. “Just because R-Truth has been that soldier. He’s been in the zone. 1999! You know what I mean? Since 1999, this guy has been a part of WWE outside of the TNA stint that he had, and so I give R-Truth major, major props for being able to parlay his success this far and this long in this business.”

Booker added, “A career like R-Truth’s, I don’t know if we’ll ever see another career like that as far the longevity he had in the business, being able to sustain in a dog-eat-dog world that it is. Being able to be that character and knowing exactly what the landscape of this business is all about. That’s why I always gave R-Truth so much props because so many guys do not understand the business. That dude, he stuck around. He stuck around for a reason. Big-ups to R-Truth.”

As the conversation moved on, Booker then tapped into that “realness” character trait referenced at the start, pointing out how he’s fully aware that his time is coming in WWE at some point in the future, too.

“It is what it is,” he said. “It is what it is.”

The current WWE NXT commentary team member added, “It is what it is and like I say, everybody’s time comes. Trust me. Trust me. I’m waiting (he laughed). My time is gonna come. It’s either I’m gonna walk away or they’re gonna tell you it’s time to walk away sooner or later. Am I right or wrong?… So I’m just a realist, man. Just a realist.”

