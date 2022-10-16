Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s WWE return during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

It happened at Extreme Rules after he was let go in 2021. Triple H brought him back. He thinks Wyatt’s character is similar to The Undertaker’s gimmick because it can evolve over time.

What he’s enjoyed from Wyatt’s elements recently:

“I loved a lot of the backstage segments, the interview segments. Always was captivating and made me feel a certain way … but then some of the stuff kind of wasn’t the wrestling that I wanted to see. I thought that Bray Wyatt could really do both, be that storyteller and be able to draw you in just by the way he speak to you, but then when he go out in the ring, his in-ring performance matches that same intensity.”

How Wyatt could gain success by emulating The Undertaker’s approach:

“The Bray Wyatt character for me is the character that I would be really, really trying to lean into, just because that character has got legs, it could go forever. That’s what made The Undertaker work, he was The Undertaker, but he was still beatable, he was still a guy that could go out and his shoulders could get pinned to the mat in certain situations.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription