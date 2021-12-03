On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jay Lethal, who recently signed with AEW after ROH decided to let him out of his contract earlier than the rest of the roster ahead of their planned hiatus at the start of 2022.

“I step on toes every time I’m on the mic. Every time I’m talking, I’m stepping on somebody’s toes, but it isn’t out of disrespect or anything like that. It’s just me telling it like it is. Just like say for instance, I made a comment, I ran into my man a couple days ago at WrestleCade as soon as I walked in the door, Jay Lethal. He came up to me, gave me a big hug, and said, ‘Godfather, I just want to say thank you. I want to say thank you for believing in me.’ I said, ‘Jay Lethal, there’s nobody better. There’s nobody better than Jay Lethal.’ A lot of people can take that and interpret it any way they want, but Jay Lethal knows what I’m talking about.

The world that performs and does this knows what I’m talking about because all of those guys, everyone of them know, that if I get in a match with Jay Lethal, it will be a good match. The last thing I have to worry about is how that match is going to turn out, and that’s the mark of a true great. That’s why he will go down literally as one of the best that ever did it. Interpret it the way you will, but the way I speak it, take it however you want, but we know what I’m talking about.”