On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about new WWE women’s tag champion Aliyah and how much he thinks she has improved since being called up to the main roster. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Calls Aliyah a diamond in the rough:

“Let me tell you, man: Aliyah, she’s a diamond in the rough, man, she really is. She’s young, she’s got a lot of years left in this business, she’s talented. She’s a looker too. I mean, when she comes out of the curtain, boom, it’s all eyes on Aliyah.”

How Aliyah doesn’t do anything she’s not capable of doing:

“I’ve been impressed with her to not go out there and screw it up. When I watch somebody work, I look for the little bitty things. I look for … if they’re going to go out there and put themselves in a position to screw up. And that’s something … when I watch Aliyah, I don’t see that. I don’t see her going out there trying to do something that she’s not capable of doing.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)