Does Je’Von Evans deserve backlash for missing the RKO spot in his highest-profile match to date against Randy Orton at week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network?

Booker T doesn’t think so.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator touched on this topic during the latest installment of his weekly Hall Of Fame podcast.

“No, I don’t,” he said. “I don’t at all, just because that kid was in a high-pressure situation, going out there, working with somebody like Randy Orton, a major player, a guy that’s pretty much giving you the rub. Do I agree with the backlash? No, I don’t. Are you gonna make mistakes in a match? Yeah. Was the finish flawless, like people were expecting it to be? No, it wasn’t.”

Booker T continued, “But is that one mistake gonna be a setback for this kid? I don’t think so at all. All the haters online that’s giving this kid hate, they wish they were as talented as this kid. They wish they could do what this young man can do on a nightly basis. It’s easy to have Twitter fingers and talk about somebody else when you’re sitting on your sofa.”

Check out the complete episode of Booker T’s “Hall Of Fame” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)