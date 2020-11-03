On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T gave his thoughts on Kylie Rae retiring from pro-wrestling. Booker knew Rae from her time working at his Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston, something the Hall of Famer mentions in his breakdown.

It’s sad, it really is. When she first came to Reality of Wrestling, she trained for like a minute and won the Diamonds Championship on her first night. She was so special as far as making fans feel a certain way. She always smiled. I didn’t really gravitate to the gimmick personally, but she obviously knew what she was doing because fans picked her out and they loved her more than they loved all the other girls. I was like, ‘Don’t say nothing.’ If it’s working, let it ride. I saw her grow and grow to the point where she got a shot in AEW, immediately. She was on the poster in Vegas. Then she no-showed, everything went crazy, she went away. I talked to her and after I talked to her, it seemed like she got back on track. She got back in the ring, was doing Indies, and then boom, she got the IMPACT deal. Everybody goes through something. To no-show another pay-per-view with another company and then for this to come out, it tells me she’s in place where maybe the last place she needs to be is around a wrestling ring and a bunch of wrestlers. It could be, it’s just not helpful to her right now. She should concentrate on that more than wrestling. Her health and well-being is more important than anything else. Obviously, she’s deal with something. I thought about calling her and saying something, but sometimes you need to take a minute and regroup and find yourself. I’m sure I’ll make a phone call, but it’s sad to see her in this position because she’s so talented. I just want to see her safe, unharmed, and happy.