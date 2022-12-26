Booker T believes that some AEW fans take things too far.

The former five-time world champion spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker even calls a certain section of the AEW die-hards paranoid with cult-like behavior but makes a point that this isn’t how every fan of the promotion acts. Highlights can be found below.

On SOME AEW fans acting like a cult:

You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all of them, I’m not going to say all of them, but a lot of them. Sometimes they’re just looking for it. It’s like being in a relationship, you know where you got one of those girlfriends that’s just looking through your phone all the time, just looking for something … making up excuses to have a fight, stuff like that, that’s the way AEW fans are.

How AEW fans can be paranoid:

You could be talking about something totally irrelevant to AEW and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s talking about AEW, did he say Kenny Omega?’ It’s that kind of stuff, it’s like they’re paranoid. Relax, no one’s thinking about AEW that much enough to where we’re going to try to talk in code about it.

