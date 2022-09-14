On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on Damage CTRL (IYO Sky & Dakota Kai) defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah form the women’s tag team titles on Raw, ending the newly crowned champs reign at just a mere two weeks. Check out why Booker thought this was a good booking decision in the highlights below.

Thinks both sides looked good and helps with storyline:

“Nobody loses in this match. One thing about Damage CTRL, they weren’t brought back for no reason. They weren’t brought back just to be put on the roster and go out there and lose and, you know, win, and lose. … It’s a win-win situation here as far as I’m concerned. Nobody loses here.”

On IYO Sky and Dakota Kai teaming up:

“Bringing Dakota Kai and IYO SKY back to be in a tag team, that right there is telling me, ‘Okay, let’s try to build this thing, let’s try to make this more interesting. If Sasha and Naomi walk back in the door today, we got something right there as well. … It feels different to me when I watch the show. It seems like … I hear a lot of the chatter as far as how guys are, you know, relaxed.”

