On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about the Bloodline faction in WWE, and how he believes the group could take it to another level based on how well they’ve been performing thus far. Highlights are below.

Thinks the Bloodline is great and can be taken to another level:

“My thing is with The Bloodline, you’ve still got so much more that you can add to it. I say, you know a female member could join in and make that thing even more powerful. Really making The Bloodline a Mafioso faction. These guys could really take this thing to another level.”

Talks the importance of longevity with wrestling fans:

“Factions are something, I think they’ve got to have longevity in order to be really called a faction. The reason I say that from a faction perspective is, when I look at The Kliq, I look at the nWo, I look at The Four Horseman, and those factions having longevity. Then I look at The Main Event Mafia. I really can’t consider us a real faction, even though we were. But we didn’t really get a foothold in the business to where people remember us. That faction, which really should be remembered because of that one thing, we wasn’t together long enough.”

Says he doesn’t want to see family on family anymore with the Bloodline:

“There’s just no need for the family on family, I think we’ve seen that enough. Because they’re family, it’s hard to actually really go out there and make people believe that you’re really hating each other. You’re family, come on, you’ve got to see each other at Christmas, Thanksgiving holidays, so come on. It’s not something that you can really sink your teeth into.”

