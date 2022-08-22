On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the CM Punk and Adam Page situation in AEW, and what he thinks about the whole thing being a potential angle. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Explains how he thinks callouts should be conducted:

“Have you seen Christian’s promos lately? You’re supposed to go in on somebody if you’re in a program with them. But it’s not the same thing with [Punk calling out Page]. The guy [Page] wasn’t even in the building. And you’re just going to talk about him? And make him look like a piece of crap? For what reason? That’s the question. Was it for the betterment of the show? Or was it to create this – [a controversy] we’re talking about right now?”

How CM Punk is in a leadership position in AEW and needs to act like it:

“CM Punk is in a leadership position, and that, more so than anything, has to be displayed. Leadership – because you’re the guy everyone is looking to, to make this thing work. You’re the one who they paid the big money to. So when you’re in that position, you’re in a position of leadership. And me personally, I don’t know – I can be wrong on that but I think Tony Khan has to step up. I think CM Punk needs to step up, too, as a leader and a general for that company. CM Punk is in a very unique position to where people are looking towards him to make sure they win. Again, I could be wrong.”

On Punk’s success and whether everything turns out to be an angle:

“I know CM Punk was brought into that company for one reason and one reason only – to pop the crowd, pop the rating and make people look at this thing from a legitimate perspective. I think CM Punk has done that – 100 percent. But there are a lot of young guys on that roster looking to CM Punk for leadership. And the thing is, when you’re in that position, you have to be very selfish in this business. It’s a very, very selfish business, and I agree with that. But, if you are in it for certain reasons, you’re gonna make sure that everybody comes up. I don’t know what the situation was with the promo, as far as even bringing up Adam Page into the promo. It has got to be an angle or something else. Otherwise, Adam Page’s name would have never come up if my program is getting ready to pop off with Jon Moxley. Again, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We’ll figure it out in the long run if it’s an angle.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)